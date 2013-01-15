Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to equality and American progressivism. Most people talk about the famous “I Have A Dream” speach but his 1st interviews are the most important part of understanding this great man and the way he viewed the world. Happy birthday to one of the most important men in the history of our country.

Below is his 1st interview in 1957 on the “new negro” and civil rights.

Who Was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted January 15, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: