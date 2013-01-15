The Carolina Panthers Want $125 Million for Upgrades At BOA Stadium

The Carolina Panthers asked the Charlotte City Council in closed session late Monday for $125 million to help pay for renovating Bank of America Stadium.

The 17-year-old stadiumis in need of some way overdue upgrades, and some council members and Mayor Anthony Foxx indicated last fall they would be willing to help pay for upgrades.

To pay for the renovations, council members discussed Monday increasing Mecklenburg County’s tax on prepared food and beverages by a penny. That would bring the restaurant/bar tax to 2 percent, so you resteruant bill might be alittle higher next year.

I don’t mind paying a little more for upgrades, as long as they start winning. because if they don’t. No one will be going to the stadium anyway! LOL!

