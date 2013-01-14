The EpiCentre’s Mez Is Closing

According to a post on Facebook, Mez will close in the EpiCentre on Jan. 27. The Facebook page also says a new movie concept will open in the place of Mez next month. The club is celebrating its tenure at the EpiCentre with a party on Saturday.

Here’s the statement on Facebook:

We are very sad to announce today that Mez will be closing its doors on Jan 27th. We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the last 4 years! Please come out and support our restaurant, movie theater and night club over the next 2 weeks. Look for a new movie concept to replace Mez Feb 2013. Thanks again for an amazing 4 years!

Also On 105.3 RnB: