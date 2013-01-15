Mark Wahlberg Says Fight Scenes In Broken City Were Real Fights! [Exclusive Interview]

Mark Wahlberg and director Allen Hughes stopped through our sister station in Philadelphia, Hot 1078.9, to promote their upcoming movie “Broken City,” and American crime drama which also stars Russell Crowe. During the interview Mark talked about the amazing production and how the fight scenes were actually real fights, with no camera edits or special effects. Some cast members even left with black eyes and bruises! He also dropped the hints about TED 2 and the Entourage Movie which is set to start filming May of this year.

Read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: