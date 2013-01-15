CLOSE
National
Home

Mark Wahlberg Says Fight Scenes In Broken City Were Real Fights! [Exclusive Interview]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Mark Wahlberg and director Allen Hughes stopped through our sister station in Philadelphia, Hot 1078.9, to promote their upcoming movie “Broken City,” and American crime drama which also stars Russell Crowe. During the interview Mark talked about the amazing production and how the fight scenes were actually real fights, with no camera edits or special effects. Some cast members even left with black eyes and bruises! He also dropped the hints about TED 2 and the Entourage Movie which is set to start filming May of this year.

 

Read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close