Obama Administration Responds To Secession Petitions: No

The Obama Administration has spoken. There will be no secessions from the United States of America.

In a response to states that so couldn’t bear the thought of living in a nation where President Barack Obama is Commander-in-Chief that they inundated WhiteHouse.gov with petitions of secession, Jon Carson, director of the Office of Public Engagement, wrote the following:

Thank you for using the White House’s online petitions platform to participate in your government. In a nation of 300 million people — each with their own set of deeply-held beliefs — democracy can be noisy and controversial. And that’s a good thing. Free and open debate is what makes this country work, and many people around the world risk their lives every day for the liberties we often take for granted. But as much as we value a healthy debate, we don’t let that debate tear us apart. Our founding fathers established the Constitution of the United States “in order to form a more perfect union” through the hard and frustrating but necessary work of self-government. They enshrined in that document the right to change our national government through the power of the ballot — a right that generations of Americans have fought to secure for all. But they did not provide a right to walk away from it. As President Abraham Lincoln explained in his first inaugural address in 1861, “in contemplation of universal law and of the Constitution the Union of these States is perpetual.” In the years that followed, more than 600,000 Americans died in a long and bloody civil war that vindicated the principle that the Constitution establishes a permanent union between the States. And shortly after the Civil War ended, the Supreme Court confirmed that “[t]he Constitution, in all its provisions, looks to an indestructible Union composed of indestructible States.” Although the founders established a perpetual union, they also provided for a government that is, as President Lincoln would later describe it, “of the people, by the people, and for the people” — all of the people. Participation in, and engagement with, government is the cornerstone of our democracy. And because every American who wants to participate deserves a government that is accessible and responsive, the Obama Administration has created a host of new tools and channels to connect concerned citizens with White House. In fact, one of the most exciting aspects of the We the People platform is a chance to engage directly with our most outspoken critics. So let’s be clear: No one disputes that our country faces big challenges, and the recent election followed a vigorous debate about how they should be addressed. As President Obama said the night he won re-election, “We may have battled fiercely, but it’s only because we love this country deeply and we care so strongly about its future.” Whether it’s figuring out how to strengthen our economy, reduce our deficit in a responsible way, or protect our country, we will need to work together — and hear from one another — in order to find the best way to move forward. I hope you’ll take a few minutes to learn more about the President’s ideas and share more of your own.

As previously reported by NewsOne, the terms of participation for “We The People,” as of October 3, 2011, state that petitions which meet the listed criteria become searchable on WhiteHouse.gov once — and if — they reach 150 signatures within 30 days. If that is accomplished, for President Obama to actively consider a petition, it must reach 25,000 signatures within the remainder of the same 30-day period.

Carson’s response was directed to the following petitions:

We also reported in November that states do not have a legal right to secede. In response to a question about secession in 2010, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia made it clear that the states are part of a whole under one federal government, not individual entities:

If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede. (Hence, in the Pledge of Allegiance, “one Nation, indivisible.”) Secondly, I find it difficult to envision who the parties to this lawsuit might be. Is the State suing the United States for a declaratory judgment? But the United States cannot be sued without its consent, and it has not consented to this sort of suit.

Maybe now that the president has responded to this foolishness, the issue can finally be laid to rest.

Oh! But since you’re going to be here for awhile, petitioners, we hear they’re selling Obama Inauguration tickets on Craigslist. Maybe you should consider going and celebrating with the rest of the country.

