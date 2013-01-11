CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Beyonce’s GQ Cover: Porn Or Promotion?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Terry Richardson / GQ

Editor’s note: A guest blogger for Elev8 writes about the latest GQ cover featuring Beyonce.

My gender receives enough judgement for ten lifetimes, so I try to not to be that addendum, that being said my timeline is harassing me.When I look at Beyonce’s new GQ cover all I see is pornography. This is not an indictment on homegirl as there’s nothing wrong with porn, I mean it’s legal, although I think it should be quarantined for adult readership. And still haven’t figured out why Beyonce’s type of porn gets the America’s Apple Pie beauty award and Flynt’s Hustler chicks represent the fall of mankind, but whatever. Both perpetuate lascivious imagery that attempt to illicit a sexual desire via more than normal sperm ejaculation.

Beyonce’s GQ Cover: Porn Or Promotion? was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

beyonce , gq

1 2Next page »

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close