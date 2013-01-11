Beyonce’s GQ Cover: Porn Or Promotion?

Terry Richardson / GQ

My gender receives enough judgement for ten lifetimes, so I try to not to be that addendum, that being said my timeline is harassing me.When I look at Beyonce’s new GQ cover all I see is pornography. This is not an indictment on homegirl as there’s nothing wrong with porn, I mean it’s legal, although I think it should be quarantined for adult readership. And still haven’t figured out why Beyonce’s type of porn gets the America’s Apple Pie beauty award and Flynt’s Hustler chicks represent the fall of mankind, but whatever. Both perpetuate lascivious imagery that attempt to illicit a sexual desire via more than normal sperm ejaculation.

