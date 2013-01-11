Naomi Campbell On Phone-Throwing Incident: ‘I’m Never Gonna Get Away From It’

It’s all too true that our past will forever hunt us–just ask Chris Brown.
But Naomi Campbell isn’t bitter about her phone-throwing incident of 2007. She’s come to understand how it’s impacted her career and hopes that you’ll fall in love with the new Naomi.
MUST READ: Naomi Campbell’s “THE FACE” Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Despite her charitable efforts and her new-found loving view on her relationship with Tyra Banks, there’s still a large portion of my soul that’s only watching her new fashion competition series “The Face” (some compare it to America’s Next Top Model) just see Naomi to get a little ratchet on some poor model.
But Naomi’s attempting to clean up her superdiva persona. She sat down with ELLE Magazine and dished on that 2007 photo-throwing incident, her Russian real-estate boo, and being very shy of doing television.
“I’m never gonna get away from it. It’s part of my history. I was remorseful and regretful. I’ve served. I did that time. And I never want to be in that position again.” Naomi tells Elle.com
Read the entire interview over at ELLE. And just in case you’re as curious as I am, her new fashion competition series airs on Oxygen next month.
SOURCE / Elle
RELATED STORIES:
Naomi Campbell Attacked & Mugged In Paris
POLL: Will You Be Watching Naomi Campbell’s Reality Show “The Face”?
Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!
Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment!—
Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 03, 2012
The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century
The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century
1. The Lewinsky ScandalSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Watergate ScandalSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. John Wayne Bobbitt and Lorena BobbittSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Penn State Child Sex Abuse ScandalSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. People of the State of California v. Orenthal James SimpsonSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Clarence Thomas ControversySource:Getty 6 of 9
7. People of the State of California vs. Conrad Robert MurraySource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Eliot Spitzer Prostitution ScandalSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Tiger Woods' Infidelity ScandalSource:Getty 9 of 9
Naomi Campbell On Phone-Throwing Incident: ‘I’m Never Gonna Get Away From It’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com