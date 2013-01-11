Naomi Campbell On Phone-Throwing Incident: ‘I’m Never Gonna Get Away From It’

It’s all too true that our past will forever hunt us–just ask Chris Brown.

But Naomi Campbell isn’t bitter about her phone-throwing incident of 2007. She’s come to understand how it’s impacted her career and hopes that you’ll fall in love with the new Naomi.

Despite her charitable efforts and her new-found loving view on her relationship with Tyra Banks, there’s still a large portion of my soul that’s only watching her new fashion competition series “The Face” (some compare it to America’s Next Top Model) just see Naomi to get a little ratchet on some poor model.

But Naomi’s attempting to clean up her superdiva persona. She sat down with ELLE Magazine and dished on that 2007 photo-throwing incident, her Russian real-estate boo, and being very shy of doing television.

“I’m never gonna get away from it. It’s part of my history. I was remorseful and regretful. I’ve served. I did that time. And I never want to be in that position again.” Naomi tells Elle.com

Read the entire interview over at ELLE. And just in case you’re as curious as I am, her new fashion competition series airs on Oxygen next month.

