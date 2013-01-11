New Music By Justin Timberlake!!!

Apparently, JT is ready for a return to music and Jay-Z, Beyonce and Timbaland are all involved. Keep your eyes and ears open all day to find out if it’s really true, but remember where you heard it first. Click on the link below or the image above to read the tweets that started the rumor which just might actually come to life sooner than we think.

Is it about time for Justin to bring his “Sexy Back” onto the scene? What do you think the track will sound like? Will this blow that other Justin – yeah, we’re talking about Bieber – completely out of the picture? You tell us!

