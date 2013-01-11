In the age of cell phones, hidden cameras and so much technology orbiting our universe, it might be hard to stay out of the spotlight for the average Jane Doe. In the world of sports and celebrity, things apparently got even more intense.

Photo Credit: Katherine Webb Twitter

Well, Katherine Webb also just experienced this first hand after making an appearance in the stands at her boyfriend A.J. McCarron’s football game. The University of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback’s girlfriend, who just so happens to be the former Miss Albama winner, was shown on TV screens during Monday night’s game and apparently shortly after her cameo her Twitter account grew from just over 300 followers to nearly 100,000 – one of which is NBA superstar LeBron James.

Check out the hilarious, but unsettling reaction to the news caught by A.J. McCarron after he heard how his girlfriend so quickly became the Internet’s latest celebrity crush for all the wrong reasons.

A.J. McCarron Reacts to LeBron James Following His Girlfriend was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 11, 2013

