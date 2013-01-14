From Jim Crow To Dress Code: How Bars & Clubs Use Dress Codes To Keep Out Young Black Men [Opinion]

Between 1876 and 1965 the United States of America lived by some repugnant and nasty laws called Jim Crow Laws . These laws mandated racial segregation in all public facilities in Southern States of the former Confederacy. In other words, if you were black and in the south between 1876 and 1965, you weren’t permitted in any establishments that were deemed “White Only” by ownership. It wasn’t until the Civil Rights act of 1964 that Jim Crow Laws were banned in the United States, but contemporary establishments have found a cynically creative way to make Jim Crow laws a modern day issue that gets swept under the rug every single day of every single weekend that we decide to party here, or have a drink there. They call it the “Dress Code.”

