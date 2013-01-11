Kelly Rowland Talks Body & Babies: “I Just Wanna Look Good Naked” (Photos)

Kelly Rowland is practically an honorary European. From appearing as a guest on the UK’s “X-Factor” to collaborating with France’s greatest producer David Guetta, Kelly has been spotted – for some time now – enjoying her time overseas. She recently chatted with London’s Evening Standard to discuss her body, babies and future in the UK.

Plus, she looks absolutely flawless in the photos! See ’em below!

On her workout regimen:

There ain’t no problem that can’t be solved with a treadmill. I don’t care about what people in the business say about the way I look. I just want to feel good and eat clean for myself. And I want look good nekkid.

On motherhood:

I won’t be jealous when Beyoncé’s baby arrives. I’ll just be happy to pick her up and put her down again.

On her future plans:

I want to have a breakfast spot serving amazing food. And I want to call it Morning Wood. I think that would be so dope, don’t you?

On her breast implants:

It’s something I really wanted to do for myself, not for a man, not for work, for myself. And I love them.

On her religion:

I think I’ve always dressed and behaved with integrity and as long as my momma’s OK with what I look like, I’m OK and I don’t care what anyone else says. I don’t care too much about being judged.

On Simon Cowell & his request for her to appear as a guest on the UK’s “X-Factor”:

I’d heard rumors he wanted me, but really the call came out of the blue. I figured I’d been blessed with 15 years in the business and it was time to start letting other people have the benefit of my experience. I said yes straight away.

On Simon’s nickname for her, Lippy:

I think it’s because I have something of a smart mouth and I am not afraid of him.

