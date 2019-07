Just when you thought that there would be a Nelly and Ashanti wedding Nelly has flipped the game on everybody and got a new boo. The couple has officially called it quits after nine years of dating. And it doesn’t look like a reunion is hopeful. For weeks, there have been rumors that Nelly is now dating model/actress Tae Heckard, and they somewhat confirmed the dating rumors after Tae posted up a photo with Nelly on her Instagram.

Also On 105.3 RnB: