TV One’s Saturday Night Cinema: “Waist Deep” Starring Tyrese & Meagan Good

It’s the weekend everybody! And if you don’t have plans already for your Saturday night, here’s a good idea to get you started as TV One offers up some of your favorite flicks. So pop some popcorn and grab a buddy or simply make it a house party just in time for TV One’s Saturday night cinematic feature “Waist Deep.”

Catch the network premiere of film director Vondie Curtis-Hall’s 2006 blockbuster “Waist Deep,” an action-drama starring actress Meagan Good and Grammy-nominated R&B singer/actor Tyrese Gibson as an ex-convict in modern L.A. who gets tangled up with a gang after his car is hijacked with his son inside. There’s so much involved in this Bonnie & Clyde-esque action thriller that we don’t want to give away too much so how about you meet us in front of the TV on Saturday at 8PM? We’ll make it a date, too. Have a great weekend!

Posted January 11, 2013

