Happy Founder’s Day to the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, 100 years of service to the community.

Delta Sigma Theta, is a non-profit greek-letter organization that was founded by college-educated women to perform public service, bring awarness to government policy with an emphasis on the African American community.

Delta Sigma Theta, was founded on January 13, 1913 by 22 women college students at Howard University. The students wanted to promote and highlight academic excellence and to provide assistance to persons in need -human rights and civil rights. The sorority’s first public project was the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, DC, March 1913. The sorority was incorporated in 1930.

Today, DST is the largest African American Greek-letter sorority in the world. Membership in the sorority is open to women who meet membership requirements, regardless of race, nationality and religion. Women may join through undergraduate chapters at a college or university, or after acquiring a college degree through an academic chapter.

Services are international: The Grand Chapter of 300,00 members consist of college educated African American, Caucasian, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and African women.

As a distinguished lady of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, we don’t see race, creed or politics but service for others.

Happy Centennial to my sorors and line sisters, BE Chapter at Virginia Union University, Fall 1986. Miss Community Clooovia

Learn about us and our 100 years of commitment to excellence and international sisterhood at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Happy Centennial! Ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted January 11, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: