Two-time Grammy Award-nominated Motown artist KEM leads all of the talented nominees for the 44th NAACP Image Awards with four nominations for his songs: “Glorify The King,” “Be Mine For Christmas,” “You’re On My Mind” and for his “You’re On My Mind” video.

The singles “Glorify The King,” “Be Mine For Christmas” and “You’re On My Mind” are all nominated in the ‘Outstanding Song’ category and the “You’re On My Mind” video is nominated in the ‘Outstanding Music Video’ category.

The R&B/soul singer continues to shine and gain millions of fans worldwide with his stunning and captivating live shows and simultaneously staying true to his hometown of Detroit and the Motown legacy of chart-topping artistry.

The 44th NAACP Image Awards will air live at 8:00pm EST on February 1, 2013 on NBC. Watch the “You’re On My Mind” official music video below.

Motown Recording Artist KEM Scores Four NAACP Image Awards was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 11, 2013

