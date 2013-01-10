Absurd reality shows have become the backbone of television programming replacing the way that game shows once littered the landscape.

TLC has a new show called “Best Funeral Ever” which follows Dallas’ Golden Gate Funeral Home (an all black business) gaudily celebrates death like a wedding ceremony.

In one show scenario, the original singer of the Chili’s Baby Back Ribs song is being celebrated. The funeral features a BBQ-sauce fountain, a casket that looks like a smoking pit and a Flinstones-sized prop of a side of ribs. There is a ceremonial dipping of a rib into the barbecue sauce as some sort of commemoration.

Another is a Christmas-themed event, complete with double-digit farm animals as part of some sort of Nativity scene. Lastly, there’s one service in which Golden Gate holds a funeral at the Texas State Fair. They bring the urn to the fair and let the family ride the rides with it. All I can say is wowwwwwwww!!!

King Tutt Posted January 10, 2013

