Family Drama! Keyshia Cole Puts Sister Neffe On Blast

My girl Keyshia Cole is not one to bite her tongue and last night she let her sister Neffe feel the wrath! She took to Twitter to slam her after she got her hands on Neffe’s new book titled “Price I Paid” where Keyshia is mentioned in a negative light when Neffe complains that Keyshia couldn’t even be bothered to read her manuscript.

Keyshia tweeted:

“B**ch talk about me in ya book and wearing the shoes I gave you on the cover? F***ng bogus!”

How many of y'all have leaches in your own family? I need to know I'm not alone!— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) January 10, 2013

if it wasn't for my name, people making money off that alone. They would have the courage to say they just don't … tmi.me/FTaK2— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) January 10, 2013

Now if you’re not familiar with the drama between the two sisters, about two years ago Keyshia released a statement that she’d had to kind of take a break from her family members, specifically her mom Frankie and sisters Elite and Neffe. But recently Keyshia made up with her Frankie, who Keyshia convinced to go back to rehab yet again, and we saw that play out on her reality show ‘Family First.” But as far as Neffe is concerned the two are still on the outs.

I hope these two can work things out, family first ladies!

