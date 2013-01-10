CLOSE
Photos
Home

A Celebration of the Few Good Men in Hip Hop

0 reads
Leave a comment

From Stevie J to Lil Wayne, we all know the men in Hip Hop who seem to get around a lot, but here is a look at the good men who treat their lady like they’re really the one and only for them.

See if any of your favorites made the list by clicking on the image or the link below. And word to the brothers following in their footsteps, it pays to be faithful. Right ladies?

RELATED LINKS:

PHOTOS: Time to Celebrate the Good Men…The Ones That Haven’t Cheated

A Celebration of the Few Good Men in Hip Hop was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

cheaters , faithful men , good men in Hip Hop , Lil Wayne , ll cool j , married men , photo gallery , stevie j

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close