Woman Keeps Ring From Ex-Fiance’. Should She Give It Back?

A former Durham resident has been arrested for falsely reporting an engagement ring stolen. Nathan Daniel Cooperman reported a ring he knew his ex-fiance kept as stolen and recieved $49,200 for the burglary. In return his ex-fiance kept the ring and reported him the NC Department of Insurance in which Cooperman was arrested for a false claim.

This just brings up a topic of whether a woman should return an engagement ring if the marriage doesn’t work.

Woman Keeps Ring From Ex-Fiance’. Should She Give It Back? was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

