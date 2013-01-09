King Tutt’s “Who Am I?” 1-9-2013

I represent NY and made allot of actors upset when I broadened my horizons but ladies love me. Who am I?

Call King Tutt at 804-345-KISS with the correct answer and win the Halle Berry “Closer” prize pack. Good luck!

Answer: LL Cool J is from N.Y. and upset allot of actors because he became a rapper/actor but the Ladies Love Cool J.

Congrats to Shanelle Thrower of Richmond

King Tutt Posted January 9, 2013

