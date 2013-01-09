Carmelo Anthony Goes After Kevin Garnett For Wife Comment

In a heated battle on the basketball court Monday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics but the only conversation is the altercation between Knicks Carmelo Anthony and Celtics Kevin Garnett.

While Garnett is known to be one of the NBA’s greatest players but around the league he is known as one of the most disrespectful and nastiest players in the NBA. Rumor has it that KG told Carmelo that his wife tasted like “Honeynut Cherios”!

King Tutt Posted January 9, 2013

