Oprah Winfrey Lands Exclusive Interview With Lance Armstrong To Air Jan. 17

Oprah Winfrey has landed an exclusive interview with Lance Armstrong. It will be the first interview the disgraced cyclist has done since he was stripped of seven Tour de France titles over doping allegations. In the 90-minute interview, which will take place at Armstrong’s Austin, Texas, home and air Jan. 17 at 9 p.m., Armstrong will address the alleged doping scandal, years of accusations of cheating and charges of lying about the use of performance-enhancing drugs throughout his storied cycling career.

Photos
