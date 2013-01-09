In commemoration of the 20th anniversary since the debut of choirmaster Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, EMI Gospel is honoring the legacy of the beloved ensemble with the release of “Seasons: A 20 Year Celebration” available in stores Tuesday, January 8th.

Featuring Tri-City’s biggest songs like “Stranger,” “When the Saints Go to Worship,” and “Encourage Yourself” plus a companion DVD that captures them live, this is not only a celebration of one of gospel’s best choirs, but also a moment to relive some of the greatest music around.

Be sure to head to your local gospel music stores to pick up your copy and support the ministry of Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers this coming week nationwide. While you’re waiting check out our gallery of Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers over the years.

View Playlist: Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

RELATED LINKS:

VIDEO: Backstage at BET Bobby Jones Gospel with Donald Lawrence

Exclusive Interview: Donald Lawrence “Choirs Will Be Around Forever”

Gospel Artist Donald Lawrence Reveals Battle with Cancer

EMI Gospel Celebrates 20 Years of Music with New Release from Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Praise Charlotte Posted January 9, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: