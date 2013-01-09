CLOSE
Were Brent Musburger’s Comments About Katherine Webb Creepy? (Photos)

ESPN has apologized for Brent Musburger effusive flattery of Katherine Webb, girlfriend of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron. He talked her about her beauty several times during the national broadcast of the championship game. Webb, who is a model and Miss Alabama, grew her Twitter account by more than 200,000 followers in the last couple of days.

Webb said she didn’t feel like Musburger’s comments were out-of-line, but apparently ESPN thought the veteran commentator went overboard.

“We always try to capture interesting storylines and the relationship between an Auburn grad who is Miss Alabama and the current Alabama quarterback certainly met that test,” said the statement. “However, we apologize that the commentary in this instance went too far and Brent understands that.”

