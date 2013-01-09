After news spread like wildfire over the holiday break that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their first child together, everyone had something to say about it. But we’re not done talking either. In fact, the most recent news on the high profile celebrity couple is that they’ve reportedly dropped a cool $11 million – yes, you read that right the first time – on a brand new Bel Air mansion in preparation for the arrival of their new baby.

According to the details mapped out on NYDailyNews.com, the soon-to-be parents of 2013′s most highly anticipate bundle of joy have purchased the glorious abode where they’ll start their family together. The two have plans to expand the 10,000 square-foot property to include a gym, movie theater, full hair and makeup salon up to Kim’s ultra-fabulous standards with a bowling alley, a basketball court in addition to an indoor and outdoor pool.

Guess this is really happening y’all? Only thing to do next is for Kim to officially divorce her ex Kris Humphries, marry Kanye West and welcome the baby later on this year. Get more on the story of the two star-crossed lovers via the links below or the image above.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Purchase $11 Million Bel Air Mansion was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 9, 2013

