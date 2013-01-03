TV One’s Saturday Night Cinema: “Catwoman” Starring Halle Berry

Like many of us, you might already be thinking about your plans for the first weekend of the New Year. Well, if nothing comes to mind, tune into TV One for more great movies, retro sitcoms and family-oriented entertainment.

This weekend, Academy Award winner Halle Berry stars in the Saturday night’s cinematic feature and the TV One network premiere of “Catwoman” at 8PM. See the 2004 action adventure film’s official movie trailer below.

Patience Phillips (Halle Berry) is a mousy graphic artist for a giant cosmetics firm. After stumbling upon the lethal side effects of the firm’s latest product (and being killed for it) Phillips is resurrected into the Catwoman – a hyper-sexualized self-styled thief and vigilante endowed with the mystic abilities of a cat. She uses her newfound life, aggression and powers to take down the firm and have revenge with such sex appeal and wild passion.

Terron Austin Posted January 3, 2013

