Melissa Harris-Perry: JET Magazine’s Jordan Davis Cover Is A Call To Action

Jet Magazine, recognized and respected for its long history of bringing Civil Rights issues to the forefront, has again proven its allegiance to the advocacy and advancement of the African-American community by making the bold decision to place Jordan Davis on their first magazine cover of 2013.

Jordan Davis, 17, was gunned down by accused shooter Michael Dunn, 45, at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida on November 23rd. As previously reported by NewsOne, Dunn claims that he felt threatened by the teen — who was sitting inside of an SUV with friends — and loud music coming from the vehicle, so he shot inside of it 8 or 9 times before driving away leaving Davis to die in a friend’s arms.

None of the teens had weapons.

Melissa Harris-Perry discusses the importance of JET’s decision, a magazine that shocked and awakened the nation into awareness and action by including images of the mangled body of 14-year-old Emmett Till, in their September 15, 1955 issue.

See MHP clip below:

Kirsten West Savali Posted January 3, 2013

