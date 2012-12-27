Tracee Ellis Ross, Positive Presence [VIDEO]

She won’t be returning to BET’s “Reed Between the Lines,” but you never know what actress Tracee Ellis Ross has up her sleeves.

Earlier this year, she hit the road to campaign for President Obama, telling NewsOne that she found the prospect of a Mitt Romney presidency “scary,” but more because she believed so much was at stake.

And I think for this election, I really feel like there is so much at stake and there’s so much that I feel passionate about, especially women’s rights and women’s issues, and I really want to make sure that President Obama gets back in to office. And if I can do anything beyond just casting my vote and volunteer and speak up and get people energized, then I’m happy to speak up and participate and be of service.

The events that led to Ross’ departure from “Reed Between the Lines” are a bit odd.

Ross says BET was deciding what to do with the show when she was offered a shot at an NBC pilot. BET granted her permission to do the pilot, which wasn’t picked up but things got messy from there.

“Then the timing got complicated and there was a need to move forward. [BET] had to figure out how to deal without me because I wasn’t available. But it’s not because I wanted to leave,” she told Essence.

When the show returns, Ross’ character, Carla, will be separated from her husband Alex, played by Malcolm-Jamal Warner. It’s kind of sad to see the depiction of a professional black couple on television ending but Ross remains hopeful for the future.

Don’t be surprised if you see her face on a television near you sometime soon.

Jeff Mays Posted December 27, 2012

