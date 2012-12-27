“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts (pictured far left) may still be battling bone-marrow disorder, but that hasn’t stopped her from living life.

RELATED: Robin Roberts Is Home From The Hospital!

Roberts celebrated friend and fellow GMA anchor Sam Champion‘s wedding to his longtime partner Friday.

The newlyweds took this picture in Champion’s Manhattan apartment, with Roberts opting to show her shaved head for the camera. The image comes only two months after Roberts was released from the hospital following a blood-marrow transplant for myelodysplastic syndrome, an extremely rare blood disorder.

This isn’t the first time Roberts has battled cancer. In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she eventually beat. The beloved journalist is still on medical leave from GMA, but she looks like she’s in high spirits here.

RELATED: Robin Roberts’ Bone Marrow Transplant Successful!

Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Host Shines At Sam Champion’s Wedding was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: