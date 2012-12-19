CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Reveals Her Celebrity Crush

In a recent radio interview, hit reality TV stars, real-life husband and wife duo Vincent D. Herbert and Tamar Braxton chat it up about their 2013 season of We TV’s “Tamar & Vince.” While in the studio discussing what’s coming next on “Tamar & Vince,” they even talked celebrity crushes and of course, what’s to come on Tamar’s long-awaited new CD.

