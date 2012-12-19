Virginia Gov. McDonnell Supports Armed Teachers

Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell discussed Tuesday the idea of allowing adults, supervisors, principals, and teachers to be armed inside of public schools in Virginia.

Gov. McDonnell states “I know there`s been a knee jerk reaction against that,” “Especially you look at the facts at least from what they`ve been reporting in Connecticut, when this perpetrator went into the principal`s office apparently and actually killed the principal who was lunging – according to the facts that have come out so far – at the perpetrator heroically to try to stop him….if a person like that was armed and trained could they have stopped the carnage in the classroom?,”

Gov. McDonnell was met with both critics and supporters on his statement…read more at WTVR.

King Tutt Posted December 19, 2012

