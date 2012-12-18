Jovan Belcher Threatened To Kill GF Before Murder-Suicide: Police Report

Jovan Belcher sent off a text threatening to kill his girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins, months before killing her and then himself in a murder-suicide, the Kansas City Star reports.

According to police documents obtained by The Star, Belcher sent the text to a “secret girlfriend” threatening that he “would shoot” Perkins “if she didn’t leave him alone.” The girlfriend reportedly thought that he was joking. However, on Dec. 1, Belcher used a .40-caliber handgun to shoot Perkins multiple times at their home before driving to Chief’s football stadium and using it to shot himself dead.

The newly released documents reveal more details about the couple’s troubled relationship that were not available before. Among the problems the couple was experiencing were “trust issues,” differences over spending and arguments over their 3-month-old daughter. He told the girlfriend that Perkins “knew exactly how to press his buttons and make him angry” and said she “threatened to take all his money and his child if they split up.”

Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel said that Belcher was late to a team meeting several weeks before and blamed Perkins who he claimed had been out the night before, leaving him to watch over their newborn. Crennel said in the report that he believed Belcher called a lawyer to seek custody of their daughter.

The Star outlined more details from the 60-page report:

•Belcher’s mother, Cheryl Shepherd, had moved in with the couple about two weeks before their deaths because they were having “relationship problems due to financial issues associated with Perkins’ spending habits.” Shepherd said the argument that preceded the killings “was in regard to one or both of them going out as in to a club or partying.”

• Police found a bullet hole in the bathroom floor under Perkins’ body that went through to the basement, possibly indicating she was on the floor when Belcher fired that round. Shepherd said she heard a “thump” before the gunshots. Police found eight spent shell casings and three bullet fragments in the bathroom and one spent bullet in the basement. Police observed 10 apparent gunshot wounds on the front of Perkins body, including to her neck, shoulder and chest, and five wounds on her backside. The medical examiner said four bullets remained in her body.

After Belcher killed Perkins, he drove to Arrowhead Stadium where he first encountered general manager Scott Pioli.

“I’m sorry, Scott,” Belcher said. “I’ve done a bad thing to my girlfriend already. I want to talk with (linebackers coach Gary) Gibbs and Romeo.”

The coaches were called but a security guard tried to stop them from approaching Belcher. They insisted and met with him anyway. Gibbs and Crennel pleaded with Belcher to put the gun down. He lowered the weapon briefly, but only to load a bullet into he chamber. Belcher walked away. Crennell raised his hands over his head and yelled, “You’re taking the easy way out!”

Belcher glanced at an approaching officer, knelt behind a vehicle, made the sign of the cross on his chest with his left hand and fired a bullet into the right side of his head. Crennel slumped, dropped his hands and turned away from Belcher.

What is missing in much of the information being released is Perkin’s perspective. As the weeks unfold, we hope to provide more information that can provide insight into how she viewed her relationship with Belcher.

For a full account of this tragic story, go to the Kansas City Star.

Terrell Jermaine Starr Posted December 18, 2012

