The Recording Academy to Honor Quincy Jones

The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing is set to celebrate its sixth annual Grammy Week special event “An Evening of Jazz” honoring both 27-time Grammy Award winner and multi-talented music producer Quincy Jones and 18-time Grammy-winning producer/engineer Al Schmitt for their excellence in the art and craft of recorded music.

The special ceremony will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at the Village Studios in West Los Angeles during the week-long celebration of the year’s biggest successes in music. Of course, this all culminates with the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10th, which airs live on CBS at 8PM EST.

Terron Austin Posted December 18, 2012

