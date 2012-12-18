Heated Debate: Piers Morgan Takes On Virginia Gun Rights Advocate And Others

The conversation of gun control has hit an all-time high since the tragic killing of 20 children and 6 adults in Connecticut last Friday. Last night, Piers Morgan took part in a heated debate with Virginia gun rights advocate Phillip Van Cleave who called the Bushmaster rifle the “Ferrari” of guns with it’s smooth action. The point was made that other countries have almost no mass shootings because of strict gun laws. Should assault-type weapons be banned in the United States?

was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Posted December 18, 2012

