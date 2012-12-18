Racists Take To Twitter After Obama Pre-Empts Sunday Night Football

When NBC pre-empted Sunday night’s football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots to air President Barack Obama remarks on the Newtown, Conn., shootings, it generated racist outrage on Twitter.

Deadspin reports that a rowdy crowd of tweeters expressed their outrage over “that damn ni**er” taking time away from their football last night. The Birmingham News reports that one of those tweeters was Bradley Patterson, a University of North Alabama football player. “Take that nigger off the tv, we wanna watch football!,” he tweeted. A UNA official told The News that Patterson is no longer a member of the team.

He is a shortlist of the racist tweets that were directed towards the President while he was speaking on the Newtown school shootings:

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the President has been the target of racism in an online space. After Obama was re-elected to the White House, racists expressed their anger over the results:

We have a long way to go, don’t we?

