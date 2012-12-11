Just seconds after calling herself a big Beyonce fan, Wendy Williams slammed the artist while discussing her upcoming sef-directed HBO documentary about her life.

Williams stated: ”I am a Beyonce fan. I’m gonna watch her upcoming documentary because fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning so I’ll be able to understand what she says. You know Beyonce can’t talk. She sounds like she has a fifth grade education.”

After the audience booed. Williams got defensive and stated: ”Excuse me, I just said I was a fan. But we have to call a spade a spade.”

While Beyonce hasn’t responded to the attack, she definitely added to her stack by inking a Pepsi deal worth $50 Million. Money talks, bull _____ walks!

Wendy Williams Slams Beyonce “Sounds Like She Has A Fifth Grade Education” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted December 11, 2012

