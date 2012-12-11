Congratulations to Jason Fredericks, Kevin Fredericks and Anthony Davis (collectively known as ‘The Playmakers’) for their booming business venture with Tracey Edmonds & Bob Johnson’s new Alright TV.

If you’re unfamiliar with the comedic trio, simply search for their viral video “Stuff Black Church Girls Say,” which gained the funnymen over 6 million views and national exposure on the Verizon Wireless How Sweet the Sound tour. The three gentlemen are headed to the new Alright TV network to produce more comedy, reality, music and talk programming designed to provide inspirational content for diverse audiences.

For those of us headed to Nashville for the Stellar Awards 2013 weekend, catch the fellas in action live at the Bonnerfide Radio Anniversary Party on January 18th. Look for Alright TV to debut on YouTube March 2013.

Get more of the details via the links below.

Comedic Trio 'The Playmakers' Set to Premiere on New Alright TV Channel was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted December 11, 2012

