Post-Election, Mitt Romney Still Can’t Shake ’47 Percent’

In what could only be called “ironic,” a recent poll conducted by GWU/Politico shows that failed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is viewed favorably by the exact percentage of people he criticized just this past September, according to the Washington Post.

George Washington University and Politico surveyed 1,000 likely voters December 2 to December 6 to measure Romney’s and VP presidential nominee Paul Ryan‘s favorability ratings post-election, and the results are interesting, to say the least: Of those polled, only 47 percent view the Republican poster children favorably, while President Barack Obama continues to lead in favorability with 52 percent.

The poll findings are nearly laughable given Romney’s criticism of the nation’s 47 percent at a private fund-raising event that was secretly recorded by Mother Jones. At the time, Romney arrogantly stated that 47 percent of this nation doesn’t pay income tax and believe themselves to be “victims” who look to intermittently depend on the government:

There are 47 percent of the people who will vote for the president no matter what. All right, there are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe the government has a responsibility to care for them, who believe that they are entitled to health care, to food, to housing, to you-name-it. That that’s an entitlement. And the government should give it to them. And they will vote for this president no matter what…These are people who pay no income tax.

The poll also gives some insight in to how the public views other Republican leaders. Florida Senator Marc Rubio has an awareness gap to make up, with 36 percent of respondents not even knowing who he is. House Speaker John Boehner, who continues to stubbornly resist the President’s calls for compromise on this nation’s impending fiscal cliff, is reportedly viewed negatively by 34 percent. Finally, potential 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush is also viewed unfavorably at 34 percent, making any Republican plans to take over the White House or even regain important House and Senate seats bleak.

Abena Agyeman-Fisher Posted December 11, 2012

