The Australian radio station embroiled in the Royal baby hoax scandal has said it is reviewing its broadcasting practices and will help with investigations into the suspected suicide of nurse Jacintha Saldanha. The story gained international notoriety after 2Day FM radio jocks Mel Greig and Michael Christian who made a prank call that duped Ms Saldanha into helping reveal details about the Duchess of Cambridge’s health.

Nurse Jacintha Saldanha, married with two children, was duped by the jocks in prank and was found dead two days later at a London address. The two jocks have since been placed on indefinite leave from the radio station, and have been bombarded with abusive and threatening messages on almost all of the social media websites. Below are a sample of their interviews after finally coming from hiding. While they seem upset over the tragic death of the nurse, not once do they apologize for airing the tasteless prank call in the first place!!!

The station has a history of setting up dangerous stunts … some purposely designed to cause panic and mayhem.

2DayFM’s “Kyle and Jackie O” show aired a segment called “Desperate Acts” back in 2009 … where a listener was given $1,000 to call her sister and convince her their mother was injured, bleeding, and in need of medical attention.

It worked … the sister called 911 and sent paramedics speeding to the mother, who was totally fine but the hoax prompted a police investigation.

Later in 2009 … Kyle and Jackie O hooked up a teenager to a lie detector while her mother grilled her about her sex life. The stunt blew up in their faces when the girl suddenly revealed she had been raped when she was 12.

This story is truly a tragedy and this incident will definitely shine a bright light on radio practical jokes and stunts…and the licenses of those broadcast companies!!!

Australian Dj’s Break Silence On Radio Prank Leading To Tragedy was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted December 10, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: