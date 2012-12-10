CLOSE
Katt Williams Slaps Audience Member With Microphone

Katt Williams needs some serious help before he hurts himself OR somebody kills him over his ignorant antics. Just days after assaulting a Target employee, Williams assaulted an audience member by striking them with a microphone…..once again getting all caught on tape.

Here’s the Target employee assault footage from a few days earlier.

