Katt Williams Slaps Audience Member With Microphone

Katt Williams needs some serious help before he hurts himself OR somebody kills him over his ignorant antics. Just days after assaulting a Target employee, Williams assaulted an audience member by striking them with a microphone…..once again getting all caught on tape.

Here’s the Target employee assault footage from a few days earlier.

King Tutt Posted December 10, 2012

