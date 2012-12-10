The Dallas Cowboys won on Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals with heavy hearts after the death of Jerry Brown. The 25-year-old Brown was a member of the Cowboys’ practice squad and living with Brent while he pursued his dream of playing in the NFL but will never see it as he died in a car crash because his friend and fellow player Brent was driving while intoxicated.

Brent was released from jail in the Dallas suburb of Irving after posting $500,000 bond Sunday, one day after police say he was drunk and speeding when the vehicle he was driving clipped a curb flipping and catching fire. Sources say police arrived at the scene to find Brent trying to pull his friend from the burning car.

Cowboys Josh Brent Released On Bail…Facing Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Death Of Jerry Brown was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted December 10, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: