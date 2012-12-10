Toni Braxton Hospitalized This Weekend with “Minor Health Issues” Due to Lupus

Grammy-winning R&B singer Toni Braxton was reportedly hospitalized this weekend after falling ill with “minor health issues” related to Lupus. Braxton, 45, confirmed that she was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital via Twitter easing the concern from devoted fans by tweeting, “But no worries! I will be out any day now.”
Braxton has been suffering with the disease for about two years and of course has put many of her performing plans on hold at times to make sure she remains in good health. The 90s superstar singer and actress also suffers from complications with narrow blood vessels in her heart.
We will continue to pray for Toni Braxton as she recovers. More on the developing story via the links below (or the image above).
