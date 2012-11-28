Third seventh times a charm!

Rihanna is currently on top of the world, literally. With her true love, Chris Brown, by her side and a painfully successful “777″ tour, Ri Ri has snagged the number one spot on the coveted Billboard Charts with her latest release “Unapologetic.” And, if we may add, it is certainly well deserved! According to Nielsen Soundscan “Unapologetic” sold 238,000 copies in its first week, proceeding the first week sales of her previous album “Loud,” reports Billboard. “Diamonds,” the lead single off “Unapologetic,” also topped the charts, giving the Bajan beauty her 12th number one single.

Didn’t hear the album? I did, here’s an excerpt from my review of the “Unapologetic”:

“Unapologetic” sticks to the tried and true formula of her last six collections. A little R&B with a splash of reggae served on a platter of sexy (and add a dash of pop for good measure) and there you have it, another feminist album to bump in the car with your girls on the way to the club. “Unapologetic” isn’t a classic or anything but somehow, in a time, when most artists couldn’t make a decent album if they tried, Ri Ri makes it look easy! “Unapologetic” serves you up everything you need on one disc. It has music to twerk to, something to sex to, something to make you dance and something even a tough cookie such as yourself, could tear up to in the middle of a lonely bus ride home.

Read more, here.

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities

RELATED STORIES: Rihanna “Unapologetic” Album Review + Sultry Billboard Magazine Cover

RELATED STORIES: Rihanna’s Wet ‘X-Factor UK’ Performance & BTS Footage From GQ Shoot

Rihanna Scores First Number 1 Album With ‘Unapologetic’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com