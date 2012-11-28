The relationship must be real serious…Kanye West took girlfriend Kim Kardashianto his mother’s grave site on the fifth anniversary of her death. The couple who’ve been dating for eight months was spotted visiting his mother Donda West’s graveside in Oklahoma.

According to radaronline.com:

After spending Thanksgiving with the Kardashian clan, the rapper brought Kim Kardashian back to his mother’s resting place in Oklahoma City to spend a meaningful moment at her graveside and to meet his family, almost exactly five years after she was buried, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details. “Kanye brought Kim to Oklahoma City the day after Thanksgiving to pay respects to his mother and to meet his mother’s side of the family,” a source exclusively tellsRadarOnline.com. “This was her first time meeting them.”

The 35-year-old rapper’s mother died after complications from cosmetic surgery at the age of 58.

Kanye West Takes Kim K To Visit Mom’s Grave was originally published on hellobeautiful.com