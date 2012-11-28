Don’t expect to see Reggie Bush tie the knot on your TV screen in the near future. Kim Kardashian’s ex told Life & Style mag, that his upcoming nuptials to girlfriend Lilit Avagyan will be for his (and his guests’) eyes only:

“No, I’d never put my wedding on TV,” Reggie, 27, exclusively tells the new issue of Life & Style, on newsstands tomorrow.

The football hottie made it clear that you will not see anyone in his family on a reality show.

MUST READ: Reggie Bush Confirms He Is Expecting A Baby!

On when he knew it was time to settle down:

“When I met [Lilit], that’s when I knew [it was time to settle down].” Reggie confesses to Life & Style, admitting that he’s looking forward to downtime as a family man with the woman of his dreams. “I just can’t wait till my little one gets here. The whole process, I’m looking forward to it all.”

So ladies, it looks like Reggie is officially off the market! *wipes eyes*

MUST READ: Kanye West Goes Off Over Reggie Bush Question

Reggie Bush Engaged? Says Don’t Expect TV Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com