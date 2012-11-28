Not So Fast: NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Bentley Repo Rumors

Just days after we reported that NeNe Leakes had her Bentley repossessed outside an ATL restaurant, the outspoken reality star is shutting down the rumors.

NeNe took to Twitter to let her fans know that in order to have your Bentley repo’d you must first own one:

U can't just b doin well! Everybody wanna pull u down! So like our people! I work & work hard. Never owned a Bentley & never drove 1— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 27, 2012

Still n the same house,still drive the same car, Still work on 3 shows!…..it's hard 4 people 2 b happy 4 ur SUCCESS— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 27, 2012

Keep handling your biz NeNe!

