Not So Fast: NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Bentley Repo Rumors

Just days after we reported that NeNe Leakes had her Bentley repossessed outside an ATL restaurant, the outspoken reality star is shutting down the rumors.

NeNe took to Twitter to let her fans know that in order to have your Bentley repo’d you must first own one:

Keep handling your biz NeNe!

Not So Fast: NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Bentley Repo Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

