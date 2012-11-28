Sneak Peek: CNN Correspondent Soledad O’Brien’s “Who Is Black In America?”

CNN reporter and famed news correspondent Soledad O’Brien gears up for the latest installment of the informative “Black in America” series and this time around, she dives deep into issues of colorism within the black community.

Get your official sneak peek of the answers that will come out of this insightful news-documentary on what makes an individual black in America today.

What are your thoughts on the topic? Is colorism something you’ve experienced? Who decides what is or what isn’t considered to be black? Share your thoughts with us below on the message board.

“Who Is Black In America?” premieres on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. Will you tune in?

Terron Austin Posted November 28, 2012

