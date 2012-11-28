Actress Tichina Arnold Talks Weight Loss & Long Distance Relationships

You know the face and you know the voice. Our beloved Pamela James from 90s hit sitcom “Martin,” the one and only actress Tichina Arnold hits the purple couch on The Wendy Williams Show this week to talk love, relationships, her latest work and even her take on why she was skeptical about getting tattoos.

The new “Happily Divorced” television star even shares her weight loss secret and tells us about her recent wedding. Plus, Tichina reveals how she makes her long distance marriage work and if she wants more kids!

Watch as Tichina strikes a pose with her newly fit figure and be sure to catch her on TV Land tonight at 10:30PM EST. We’re in for a treat.

