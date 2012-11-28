0 reads Leave a comment
Gabriel Aubry will probably NOT face criminal prosecution for the violent Thanksgiving Day brawl at Halle Berry’s home with her current beau Olivier Martinez. Martinez filed a citizen’s arrest which led to Aubry being booked for battery but based on the pictures below….Aubry was the one getting his a$$ battered!!!
Gabriel Aubry Criminal Charges Are "Highly Unlikely"
