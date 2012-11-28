CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Gabriel Aubry Criminal Charges Are “Highly Unlikely”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Gabriel Aubry will probably NOT face criminal prosecution for the violent Thanksgiving Day brawl at Halle Berry’s home with her current beau Olivier Martinez. Martinez filed a citizen’s arrest which led to Aubry being booked for battery but based on the pictures below….Aubry was the one getting his a$$ battered!!!

Follow on Twitter @djkingtutt804  Facebook djkingtutt

Gabriel Aubry Criminal Charges Are “Highly Unlikely” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Gabriel Aubry Criminal Charges Are "Highly Unlikely"

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 54 mins ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 1 hour ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 3 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close