Gabriel Aubry will probably NOT face criminal prosecution for the violent Thanksgiving Day brawl at Halle Berry’s home with her current beau Olivier Martinez. Martinez filed a citizen’s arrest which led to Aubry being booked for battery but based on the pictures below….Aubry was the one getting his a$$ battered!!!

Follow on Twitter @djkingtutt804 Facebook djkingtutt

Gabriel Aubry Criminal Charges Are “Highly Unlikely” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted November 28, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: