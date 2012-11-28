The 2012 Soul Train Awards this past Sunday night proved to be another major showcase of the industry’s biggest and brightest stars in the worlds of R&B, Hip Hop, soul, and gospel/inspirational music. Taped for the first time ever in Las Vegas, returning host and original “King of Comedy” Cedric the Entertainer led a triumphant display of lights, action and great performances.
Take a look at this year’s big winners below and in case you didn’t get to catch the show in its entirety, be sure to tune into BET and Centric tonight at 7:30 PM EST for an encore presentation of this year’s main event honoring the late Don Cornelius, the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to 30-year R&B veterans New Edition and plenty of moments with your favorites along the way.
Best New Artist – Elle Varner
Centric Award – Leah Labelle
Best Gospel/Inspirational Performance – Whitney Houston & Jordin Sparks “Celebrate” (from the Sparkle movie soundtrack)
Best Hip Hop Song of the Year – Kanye West featuring Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz “Mercy”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – Beyonce
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Miguel
Album of the Year – Frank Ocean “Channel Orange”
Song of the Year – Tyrese “Stay”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter of the Year Award – John Legend featuring Ludacris “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)”
Best Dance Performance – Beyonce “Love On Top”
RELATED LINKS:
Soul Train Awards 2012: Red Carpet Moments with Goapele
Soul Train Awards 2012: Red Carpet Moments with Angie Stone
Soul Train Awards 2012: Red Carpet Moments with Tom Joyner
EXCLUSIVE: Jody Watley Behind the Scenes at the Soul Train Awards 2012 Rehearsals
Congratulations to the 2012 Soul Train Awards Winners was originally published on kissrichmond.com