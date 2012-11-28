Congratulations to the 2012 Soul Train Awards Winners

The 2012 Soul Train Awards this past Sunday night proved to be another major showcase of the industry’s biggest and brightest stars in the worlds of R&B, Hip Hop, soul, and gospel/inspirational music. Taped for the first time ever in Las Vegas, returning host and original “King of Comedy” Cedric the Entertainer led a triumphant display of lights, action and great performances.

Take a look at this year’s big winners below and in case you didn’t get to catch the show in its entirety, be sure to tune into BET and Centric tonight at 7:30 PM EST for an encore presentation of this year’s main event honoring the late Don Cornelius, the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to 30-year R&B veterans New Edition and plenty of moments with your favorites along the way.

Best New Artist – Elle Varner

Centric Award – Leah Labelle

Best Gospel/Inspirational Performance – Whitney Houston & Jordin Sparks “Celebrate” (from the Sparkle movie soundtrack)

Best Hip Hop Song of the Year – Kanye West featuring Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz “Mercy”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – Beyonce

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Miguel

Album of the Year – Frank Ocean “Channel Orange”

Song of the Year – Tyrese “Stay”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter of the Year Award – John Legend featuring Ludacris “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)”

Best Dance Performance – Beyonce “Love On Top”

Terron Austin Posted November 28, 2012

